For CTEK's Builder Challenge, Reyes' Honda S2000 is a Build With A Message

Builder Ger Reyes said his 2001 Honda S2000 was inspired by fighter jets. His build is competing in the 2020 Builder Challenge powered by CTEK. Builder Ger Reyes, of Murrieta, Calif., said his car has been called "one of the cleanest S2000 builds." Six of the nation's top auto builders are competing in the 2020 Builder Challenge powered by CTEK.

Builder Gerbie “Ger” Reyes said his 2001 Honda S2000 was inspired by fighter jets. Reyes is competing in the virtual Builder Challenge powered by CTEK

MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now located in sunny Southern California, it’s hard to believe car builder Gerbie “Ger” Reyes’ 2001 Honda S2000 started its days frozen … in more ways than one.

“I picked it up in early 2014 in North Dakota … in the middle of winter. It was pretty much just a used car, and it was totally frozen,” remembers Reyes, who is participating in the virtual Builder Challenge powered by CTEK.

Even then, Reyes had a plan and vision for what the car could become. “I didn’t want to build something just for myself. I wanted to build something that could reach out to the community and give them the inspiration to do what’s right in life. Even though the car was used, there were a lot of potentials,” he said.

Today, the 2001 Honda S2000 is a one-of-a-kind custom build that turns heads wherever it goes. “It has a rumble and a sound about it. People know me from a mile away,” said Reyes. “It’s boosted with a crazy supercharger, and people can hear the whistling. It almost sounds like a fighter jet.”

“It’s got a Bluetooth sound system, air ride suspension, everything. There’s just such a nice feeling in this car. The seats, with their racing harnesses, hug you tight, and there are lots of custom gadgets and gizmos,” he said.

Before moving to Southern California, Reyes lived in Canada, and it was there that he built his Honda, working with his friend Benjamin “Benji” Tran, in Tran’s garage.

“In 2016, even though my build wasn’t finished, my friends encouraged me to enter this magazine builder contest,” said Reyes. He won the contest and with it the opportunity to display his build at that year’s SEMA Show.

Even though he displayed his 2001 Honda S2000 at SEMA in 2016, Reyes said, “You’re never finished with a build. There’s always something else you can do or change.”

“Since the 2016 SEMA, I’ve built upon the car. It has a totally new sound system, and the entire interior’s been gutted,” he said. Reyes installed new RECARO racing seats with customized paint to match the car.

Reyes is proud of what his build has become. “From the outside, you’re just drawn to it. It’s inspired by fighter jets, and, as you get closer, there’s even more detail to it. I get a lot of stares, big eyes, and jaws dropping when people see the car.

“A lot of people say it’s one of the cleanest S2000 builds they’ve ever seen. When you see the car in person, there aren’t any blemishes. The quality is there, and the details are important, and I think that’s what people appreciate,” he said.

Reyes relies on a CTEK’s smarter battery charger for his S2000. “I have the CTEK MXS 5.0, and I love it. It does exactly everything I need. When you go to car shows, you put all the lights on and use the sound system, and those really eat up your battery, but at the end of the show, my battery never fails. It’s been completely conditioned.”

He added, “The car’s been so modified and so much draws from the battery. Before, between car shows and sitting in the garage, I’d find I was having to deal with a dead battery every so often. Now, I keep it charged. My CTEK charger has been really valuable and really beneficial.”

Because he’s not worried about his battery, Reyes can spend time connecting with car show visitors and sharing his message.

“I did this build to reach out to people, and let them know that out of nothing can come something beautiful. You’ve got to trust your hands, and trust the talent God’s given you. Give it a chance and you’ll be surprised at what unimaginable things can come from it,” he said. “I like building things out of nothing, and bringing them to life, just as God did that in my life. I’m able to see ways I can use the car to reach out to others.”

Reyes moved to California with the hopes of showing his S2000 at shows across the state. “But 2020 has been rough,” he said. “It was going to be a very exciting time, but almost all of the major car shows have been canceled.” Even SEMA 2020 has gone virtual.

In CTEK’s virtual 2020 Builder Challenge, Reyes will showcase his S2000 on social media alongside other CTEK sponsored builds. Fans will have a chance to vote on their favorite build at https://smartercharger.com/pages/ctek-sema-360 with the winning builder receiving a CTEK prize package. One lucky voter, drawn at random, will also receive a CTEK prize. Voting will be open Nov. 2-6. For more information, visit facebook.com/ctekbatterychargers or https://www.instagram.com/ctekchargers/



ABOUT GERBIE ‘GER’ REYES

* Gerbie ‘Ger’ Reyes is a CTEK-supported car builder based in Murrieta, Ca. His 2001 Honda S2000 appeared at SEMA 2016. For more information on Reyes’ builds, visit him on Facebook at facebook.com/GersH2K or on Instagram at @gersmms2k.

ABOUT CTEK, INC.

* CTEK is a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries. CTEK's unparalleled knowledge and continuous investment in innovation means they push the boundaries of research and development to bring new and unique battery charging technologies to the global market.

* CTEK offers the market high-quality, reliable chargers and accessories that are effective, easy to use (plug and play) and, most importantly, safe (for the user, the vehicle electronics, the battery, and the charger).

* With products and solutions for 6, 12 & 24 volt lead-acid & lithium (12 V LiFePO4) as well as Electrical Vehicle batteries, CTEK products are designed and tested to deliver maximum performance for all battery charging needs.

* CTEK sells over one million battery chargers each year across the globe and regularly tops the chart in independent battery charger tests.