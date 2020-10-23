A Taste of Prison - Raleigh Nonprofit Celebrates 40th Anniversary With 5-Night Virtual Event

Interfaith Prison Ministry for Women honors the Anonymous Trust and Kimberly Breeden, Dr. Alice Noell and Commissioner Jessica Holmes with the first Hope Awards

On Sunday, October 25th, Interfaith Prison Ministry for Women (IPMW) will launch A Cause for Celebration, a 5-day virtual event in honor of its 40th Anniversary. From 7:00 – 7:40 pm each evening through October 29th, IPMW will offer oral history and lift up the voices of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women through music, cooking, story, and other forms of creativity and resiliency.

Interfaith Prison Ministry is a 40-year-old Raleigh-based nonprofit that equips women with the tools and support they need to heal, grow, and thrive both in prison and in the communities to which they return. For 40 years, the organization has worked in and around North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women, providing chaplaincy services, transition education, reentry support, and community education for women determined to secure the support and resources they need to change their and their children’s lives for the better.

According to Executive Director Jennifer C. Jackson, “the event will feature five exciting nights of programming designed to provide a window into the lives of women who are too often unseen and therefore, overlooked. Despite overall reductions in incarceration rates, women have been the fastest growing segment of the prison population over the past decade. We believe the lineup of episodes will inform, educate, and inspire both those who are and are not familiar with issues of incarceration and the women who are impacted by it:

Ep. 1 – HERstory: Trip down memory lane featuring highlights and milestones from IPMW’s first 40 years.

Ep. 2 – A Taste of Prison: Formerly incarcerated cooks share wisdom on making food behind bars.

Ep. 3 – Speaking Up, Singing Out: Songs of faith and resistance written from prison, changing the world.

Ep. 4 – Heal.Grow.Thrive: Courage, strength, and hope from free women starting new lives on the outside.

Ep. 5 – A Cause for Celebration: The Inaugural Hope Awards honoring local leaders creating a path for second chances – the Anonymous Trust and Kimberly Breeden, Dr. Alice Noell, and Wake County Commissioner Jessica Holmes.

Joining IPMW for this event are MCs Debra Holt Noel, Valonda Calloway, Frank Stasio, David Crabtree, Debra Morgan, and Ken Smith. Admission to the event is free. All proceeds from a silent auction and donations will benefit the work of Interfaith Prison Ministry for Women. Registration is required to receive the event link. Visit www.ipmforwomen.org or email info@ipmforwomen.org for more information.

