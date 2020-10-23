21st circuit commission releases meeting information for Schroeder associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

23 October 2020

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.22(c), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced today it will meet at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the St. Louis County Court Building, 105 South Central Avenue, in Clayton to select a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Mary P. Schroeder to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson. As noted in the commission’s September 17, 2020, news release (as corrected), the public interviews of the applicants for this vacancy took place October 1, 2020. Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(c) this meeting of the commission shall be closed to the public.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Robert G. Dowd, Jr., chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and chairperson of the commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund, secretary of the commission.

