Median Work Along Interstate 180 in Lycoming County Starts Next Week

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Interstate 180 between the Route 87 overpass in Fairfield Township and the Lycoming / Northumberland County line are advised that work will be performed in the median beginning next week.

On Monday, October 26 through Friday, November 6, Penn Line Service, Inc., will be collecting soil borings in the median at multiple locations along Interstate 180. Traffic should not be impacted, but motorists are reminded to be alert for vehicles and workers along the median.

This work is part of a high-tension cable barrier project that will take place at this location next year. No work will be performed during weekends. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, November 6, weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

