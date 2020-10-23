I-95 South Lane Closure Postponed Saturday in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA — The single lane closure scheduled on Saturday, October 24, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM in the work zone between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia for median barrier construction has been postponed, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The barrier work will be rescheduled for a later date.

Single lane and shoulder closures will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Bridge Street and Betsy Ross Bridge interchanges at night next week for soil boring operations. This work area is located just south of the three-lane traffic pattern that is in place for I-95 reconstruction currently underway between Levick Street and Carver Street, at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange.

Weather permitting, the schedule and locations are:

Sunday, October 25, and Monday, October 26, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a single lane and shoulder closure will be in place on southbound I-95; and

Tuesday, October 27, through Thursday, October 29, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a single lane and shoulder closure will be in place on northbound I-95.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The work at the Girard Avenue Interchange is part of the $312 million project currently underway through 2023 at the Girard Avenue Interchange.

The soil borings are part of design engineering activities underway for upcoming reconstruction of I-95 between Carver Street and Margaret Street, including the Bridge Street Interchange ramps, Section BS2. The Section BS2 contract is scheduled to go to construction in late 2021.

