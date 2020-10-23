Lane Restriction Route 136 over Pollock Run - Rostraver Township

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to advise motorists of single lane restrictions on Route 136 near the intersections with Route 201 and Route 3023 (Coal Hollow Road) in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County.

The lane restrictions will begin on Monday, October 26 and continuing through Friday, October 30. The restrictions will be in place between 8 am and 5 pm, daily to allow crew to perform drilling operations to collect geotechnical information. The schedule is subject to change based on weather.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

Source: PennDOT District 12-0

###