REP. ED THOMPSON PROMOTES THE HUMANITIES TEXAS OUTSTANDING TEACHING AWARDS

by: Rep. Thompson, Ed
10/22/2020

AUSTIN – Representative Ed Thompson is proud to promote that Humanities Texas is currently accepting nominations for its 2021 Outstanding Teaching Awards.

"As a passionate supporter of our educators, I am happy to be able to promote the opportunity for House District 29 residents to nominate an exceptional teacher for a 2021 Outstanding Teaching Award," Rep. Thompson stated. "Humanities Texas is a great organization that recognizes the significant challenges and uncertainties the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to teachers across our state, and this is a wonderful way to honor their efforts."

In 2021, Humanities Texas will present a total of fifteen awards in three different categories:

Outstanding Teaching of the Humanities Award This award recognizes exemplary contributions of teachers of humanities subjects in Texas elementary, middle, and high schools. (12 recipients)

Linden Heck Howell Outstanding Teaching of Texas History Award This award recognizes outstanding achievement in the teaching of Texas history at the primary and secondary levels. (1 recipient).

Award for Outstanding Early-Career Teaching This award recognizes exemplary contributions of early-career humanities teachers in Texas who have completed three or fewer years of teaching. (2 recipients)

In addition, Humanities Texas will select one of the fifteen recipients who demonstrates exceptional leadership in the educational field to receive the Julius Glickman Educational Leadership Award. All award winners will receive a $5,000 prize, with an additional $1,000 for their schools to purchase instructional materials.

If you live in House District 29 and would like nominate an outstanding teacher you know, please complete the online nomination form by Friday, December 11, 2020. The nomination form and instruction can be found on the Humanities Texas website: humanitiestexas.org/education/teacher-awards.

You may contact by Chief of Staff, Molly Wilson, at (512) 463-0707 should you have any questions.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room 1N.7

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0707

(512) 463-8717 Fax

2341 N. Galveston Ave., Suite 120

Pearland, Texas 77581

281-485-6565

