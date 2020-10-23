Tulsa’s #1 Custom Home Builder Ruhl Construction Provides More Design and Quality Per Square Foot Than Any Other Builder
Tulsa’s A-List builder for three years running, Ruhl Construction offers standard what other builders consider upgrades.
Building was my dream. I’d heard the horror stories, I’d done tons of research online. After meeting with multiple builders, we knew we wanted Ruhl to build our home. ”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Tulsa’s #1 custom home builder, Ruhl Construction offers exceptional quality and craftsmanship across multiple price points. Ruhl’s custom homes are made up of beautiful design and architecture, and built in community lots or on your own land. All of Ruhl’s plans can be fully customized to fit each family’s wants, needs, and budget perfectly.
— Trevor Wood, a Ruhl client.
“Building was my dream. I’d heard the horror stories, I’d done tons of research online. After meeting with multiple builders, we knew we wanted Ruhl to build our home. The style was a perfect blend of modern and comfort – something unique in the market.” says Trevor Wood, a Ruhl client.
Ruhl’s founding principle is that regardless of the price of the home, each home receives Ruhl quality and craftsmanship. A home is a family’s largest investment, and Ruhl understands that and believes every build should reflect that. With unparalleled customer service, clients find the home building experience with Ruhl unlike anything else.
“After sitting down with Daniel [Ruhl], we witnessed his creativity creating the perfect custom plan. [While] I’ve learned that no new build goes without its challenges,...at the end of the day I always felt that the entire team at Ruhl did what was necessary to make sure I was happy. The biggest testimonial I can give is that less than two years later, I’m choosing to build another new home with Ruhl,” adds Trevor Woods.
Not only the #1 custom home builder in Tulsa, but #1 in the region, Ruhl has an impressive list of achievements. Offering more design per square foot, and the best home for your money in the area, Ruhl is also Tulsa’s 3 year running A-List builder. Ruhl’s Parade of Homes winning designs and floor plans are always original – never cookie cutter.
“We face rising lumber costs, but still keep homes in targeted price ranges. While there are many pop up home builders showing up, we’ve been in business in Tulsa for over 10 years, building hundreds of homes with unmistakable quality and design,” says Justin Windschitl, spokesperson for Ruhl Construction.
Ruhl doesn’t only provide an exceptional experience to customers, they provide valuable interaction and generosity within the community.
When the river flooded in 2019, Ruhl provided many truckloads of sand and bags to protect homes for families in Bixby and all along the river. The company has stepped up to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic by purchasing gift cards and hosting giveaways to local businesses. Ruhl also works with and donates to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Founded on the basis of bringing quality cutting edge design and personal value into every price point of home building, Ruhl Construction is dedicated to bringing Ruhl quality to any and every home we design. We know that a home is typically a family’s largest investment and we believe every build should reflect that.
Because every family has different wants and needs, Ruhl allows full customization to our plans, ensuring a good fit to your family’s wants, needs, and budget. With Ruhl, you can design your complete custom dream home on your budget, with a company at the forefront of design and quality.
If you’re into design and architecture and looking to custom build a home, look no further – contact Ruhl Construction Tulsa today.
