Pallavi Chhelavda’s Guide for Relationships by applying Vastu Tips and How Your Environment Affects Your Connection
"ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With so many external components at play, you can never be sure what might turn the tide for your whirlwind, exciting romance.
— Pallavi Chhelavda
Take your environment, as an example. A positive, loving environment will beget a positive, loving relationship. So, it stands to reason that if you surround yourself with negative fixtures and elements, it will slowly but surely work its way into your life and affect your lifestyle as well.
Now, this isn’t to say that we should exclude all “supposed negative elements” from our life. For many people, some stereotypical colors with negative connotations—such as black and red—can, in fact, take their relationships to another level.
However, this can only be achieved if we use these colors in accordance with the teachings of Vastu Shastra pertaining to architecture.
Vastu and Relationships by Pallavi Chhelavda — Building the Right Connection
From a Vastu perspective, there’s plenty that can affect your relationship.
Starting from your home, if you’re not able to attain the right balance in your architecture, this can actually hinder positive growth. Relationships, like all parts of life, can be affected by what you surround yourself with.
By balancing out the five natural elements, i.e., water, earth, fire, air, and space, you can thus create a sense of balance in your life as well, primarily in your relationships.
How Vastu Affects Us
If you’ve ever felt like there’s some corner of your home or even a room that just doesn’t give off positive vibes, it could be that the area is improperly designed, against the teachings of Vastu.
In the same sense, if you feel like important rooms of your home such as your bedroom do not offer the right sense of comfort, it’s very likely that the Vastu of that area is mis-balanced. As a result, you might feel uncomfortable, unhappy, stressed. You may even feel tired.
And that’s because the electromagnetic waves that surround us (known as energy waves) are blocked or disrupted due to placements that are essentially acting as barriers. Keep in mind, every particle on this planet is linked to one another through energy. If one path is blocked, you will feel its effect.
And given that relationships, which are connected to a mental connection between two people, are quite sensitive to energy disruption, this may create obstacles for your personal growth.
How to Create a Loving Environment
With Vastu Shastra, it’s important that you consult with a professional in the field before taking any step.
Pallavi Chhelavda is a leading Vastu expert with decades of experience to back her word. If you think that your home’s Vastu might be affecting your relationship, take the right step and contact Pallavi Chhelavda today!
