November 10: Veteran Owned Business Webinar Registration

The Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs invites you to reserve a space for their upcoming Technical Training Classroom webinar: Veteran-Owned Small Business Enterprise (VSBE) Program. The virtual webinar will take place Tuesday, November 10, 1o:00 to 2:00.

Are you a veteran entrepreneur? This session of our Technical Training Classroom takes a look at Maryland’s VSBE Program’s eligibility standards and 3-step certification process. We’ll also explore common procurement practices and examine tactics for mining the state’s open and transparent procurement pipeline.

Who should attend? Veteran small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to assess the state contracting arena and gain a better understanding of Maryland’s VSBE Program.

This class is being presented by Alison Tavik, Director of Communications & Outreach, Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs.

Register by visiting this link: Veteran-Owned Small Business Enterprise Program.