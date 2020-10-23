Maine DOE Update – October 23, 2020

From the Maine Department of Education

Do you have National Board Certified Teachers on your staff? Awesome! We are sending along a reminder to those fortunate superintendents, or directors of a publicly-supported secondary school or CTE region, with eligible staff who have attained National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification prior to July 1, 2020. Please let us know so we can provide you with their legislatively allocated salary supplement. | More

The Mills Administration today released an update to its color-coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission by color and that is provided to assist schools as they continue with their plans to deliver instruction and support students safely this fall. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) assessed the data and trends for all counties. Based on this assessment, Waldo County is now categorized as yellow. All other counties remain green. | More

Nationally, while school buses are the gold standard of safety and considered the Titans of Transportation, school bus drivers are the heroes of safety that go above and beyond the call of duty as they deliver the most precious cargo – our students. | More

The Maine Department of Education invites school districts to nominate graduating high school seniors for the U. S. Presidential Scholars Program. Each district may nominate one senior who is a U.S. citizen or legal permanent U.S. resident and has demonstrated excellence in a Career and Technical Education (CTE) program and one senior who had scored exceptionally well on either the College Board’s SAT or the ACT of the American College Testing Program. Application materials will be sent directly to superintendents and CTE directors by Wednesday, October 28. Applications are due to the Maine DOE by Friday, November 13. | More

Maine DOE team member Jason Libby is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Jason. | More

