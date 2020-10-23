Clerk Magistrate Swearing-in Ceremony for Chelsie Tasso in Alliance

A swearing-in ceremony for Chelsie Tasso as Clerk Magistrate of Box Butte County Court was held October 21, 2020, in the Box Butte County Courthouse in Alliance, Nebraska. Judge Paul Wess opened and hosted the ceremony.

“Chelsie is extremely organized, has great attention for detail, and is a consummate problem solver,” Wess shared after the ceremony. “I was impressed with her skills when she was with the public defender’s office and am very pleased that she brings those skills and great enthusiasm to her position as clerk magistrate.”

Tasso discovered her passion for the legal field at 15 when she had a summer job with then-attorney District Court Judge Leo Dobrolvony. She worked in the office for various attorneys for 14 years, including eight years when the attorney contracted as the Box Butte County Public Defender. Tasso began her duties as Clerk Magistrate on September 14, 2020, replacing previous Clerk Magistrate Joni Roberts, who left Box Butte County to serve as clerk magistrate for Dawson and Grant County Courts.

Tasso joins clerk magistrates Linda Hayden, Michele Woods, Joni Roberts, Catherine Allen, Lori Bartling, Jona Jasoch, Joan Hansen, and Dianne Lana in serving the 12th Judicial District County Courts.

Photo: Judge Wess presents Certificate of Appointment to Clerk Magistrate Chelsie Tasso.