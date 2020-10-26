Concora and Plastpro Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership
Plastpro Inc. Launches Branded Digital Experience Platform Powered by Concora; Streamlines BIM Content, Accelerates Product Specifications, and Increases Sales
We expect the Concora platform to bring Plastpro’s service to a new level.”ALPHARETTA AND LOS ANGELES, GA AND CA, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the commercial building products industry’s only Digital Experience Platform designed specifically for commercial building product manufacturers, and Plastpro Inc., leading manufacturer of fiberglass entry doors, announced today that the two companies have formed a strategic partnership. This business alliance begins with the successful launch of Plastpro Inc.’s digitally curated technical product content management platform, which provides Architects, Engineers, and Contractors (AECs) and specifiers a simple method to search, select, and specify its commercial building products.
— Marcel Chehade, Plastpro Director of Sales
“We expect the Concora platform to bring Plastpro’s service to a new level,” said Marcel Chehade, Plastpro Director of Sales. “Concora allows the communication between architects and our sales team to go both ways- builders can easily reach their local reps for information and support, and we can hear back directly from architects and builders. This ability to closely communicate is invaluable, because our customers’ feedback is what drives us.”
The Concora Digital Experience Platform (DxP) enhances the everyday user experience for Plastpro’s primary commercial customers. The Concora DxP functions as a branded and integrated extension of Plastpro’s website. It includes product selection and project submittal tools and makes overall specification and purchasing much easier for its key buyers.
“We are excited about Concora because we believe this platform will help us serve our customers better,” added Blake Huang, Plastpro Marketing Manager. “Concora should provide an easy platform for them to obtain the resources they need for their projects- with easy links to specifications, product brochures, and Revit files.
“Of course, our goal is always to boost our sales and further introduce our product to architects and builders, but we really want to provide them the information they need, and we think Concora will help us do so.”
A core part of Plastpro’s web experience includes access to accurate and comprehensive technical digital product content. The Concora DxP has aided Plastpro with streamlining the management and distribution of its building information modeling (BIM) content creation operations – primarily Revit. This was done by generating 306 Revit door types with various finishes, panels, lites, as well as height and width options, representing Plastpro Inc.‘s ten series of fiberglass doors and six types of specialty doors.
Plastpro’s technical product content is managed and maintained via an intuitive back-end dashboard, which makes it easy to add, remove, or edit product information. The back-end makes it simple to upload BIM files, documents, and product images. Combined, these features will help Plastpro save money and time on internal and third-party BIM content creation, and will equip its core buyers with the accurate specs and modeling information needed for product specification.
“AECs have told us they expect a clear pathway to timely product selection and specification. Easy access to BIM, documents, brochures, and sustainability certificates are essential,” said Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora. “We’re excited to align with Plastpro to create BIM content and the Digital Experience Platform, all which core buyers can leverage during the design phase of commercial construction projects.”
The Concora DxP also provides sales teams real-time access to detailed metrics and analytics that streamline internal lead generation tactics, and help sales and marketing teams uncover true purchasing intent: BIM content downloads, unique visits, project submittals, and user contact information. Architects, engineers, contractors, and specifiers interested in seeing how Plastpro’s building product materials are now presented online are invited to visit https://plastproinc.concora.com/.
About Concora
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora’s Digital Experience Platform (DxP), manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer’s journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. Learn more about Concora at https://concora.com
About Plastpro Inc.
Plastpro Inc. is an established leading manufacturer of fiberglass entry doors and has been in business since 1994. Plastpro has always believed in providing a superior product with the best value, technology, and commitment to its customers. Plastpro introduced the first fiberglass door with composite stiles and rails, HydroShield technology, and composite Polyfiber (PF) Frames to the industry. To learn more about Plastpro Inc., please visit https://www.plastproinc.com/.
Phil Gerolstein
Concora
+1 813-205-8337
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn