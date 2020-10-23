Announcing the Publication of PIECES OF MY HEART
An International Guide to Healing through Service
... Mary Gerardy shows us through her stories that the resolution of grief and the renewal of one’s spirit are not found in focusing on oneself but in serving others.”WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABOUT THE BOOK: Library Partners Press publishes Mary Gerardy's dynamic memoir PIECES OF MY HEART: A JOURNEY FROM GRIEF TO RENEWAL IN SERVICE OF INDIA'S POOR, which describes the journey of her healing transformation through volunteering long-term in India at Kalighat, the Home of the Pure Heart (Nirmal Hriday). After losing the love of her life and ending a long career, Mary Gerardy returned to service in India. She details her daily work caring for the women at Nirmal Hriday and shares how her heart was broken and pieced back together many times through love and opening herself up to difficult yet rewarding change.
— Samuel T. Gladding, Professor of Counseling, Wake Forest University
ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Mary Gerardy worked in higher education for over 40 years, including 31 years at Wake Forest University, before her retirement in 2016. Since her return from India she has accepted the position of CEO and Presi-dent of the International Human Rights Consortium. In addition, she blogs, reads, paints, and still travels
