Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,894 in the last 365 days.

Announcing the Publication of PIECES OF MY HEART

PIECES OF MY HEART

An International Guide to Healing through Service

... Mary Gerardy shows us through her stories that the resolution of grief and the renewal of one’s spirit are not found in focusing on oneself but in serving others.”
— Samuel T. Gladding, Professor of Counseling, Wake Forest University
WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABOUT THE BOOK: Library Partners Press publishes Mary Gerardy's dynamic memoir PIECES OF MY HEART: A JOURNEY FROM GRIEF TO RENEWAL IN SERVICE OF INDIA'S POOR, which describes the journey of her healing transformation through volunteering long-term in India at Kalighat, the Home of the Pure Heart (Nirmal Hriday). After losing the love of her life and ending a long career, Mary Gerardy returned to service in India. She details her daily work caring for the women at Nirmal Hriday and shares how her heart was broken and pieced back together many times through love and opening herself up to difficult yet rewarding change.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Mary Gerardy worked in higher education for over 40 years, including 31 years at Wake Forest University, before her retirement in 2016. Since her return from India she has accepted the position of CEO and Presi-dent of the International Human Rights Consortium. In addition, she blogs, reads, paints, and still travels

ON SALE NOW!

William Kane
Library Partners Press
+1 336-758-6181
librarypartnerspress@wfu.edu

You just read:

Announcing the Publication of PIECES OF MY HEART

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.