HIP Video Promo presents: Papi Shiitake's spirit visits a special someone in new music video "Quarantine Dream"

Papi Shiitake Papi Shiitake - Quarantine Dream

The Papi Shiitake spirit floats out the window and over the empty streets of New York City, which still maintains a certain chaotic beauty.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young Tuxx is creating a universe called Papi Shiitake and he wants you to come along for the ride. Young Tuxx, also known for being the frontman of the Brooklyn band Best Behavior, has teamed up with co-writer/musical-conspirator Ryan Sieloff. The longtime friends might be separated by the entire country, but they incorporate East and West coast nuances on top of each other’s distinct styles. Young Tuxx tells stories of optimistic loneliness over Sieloff’s 60s inspired dreamscapes while their alternative-surf rock sways in the wind. There is no filter in their songwriting and no designated place to listen to their tracks; Papi Shiitake was created for the ebb, the flow, and the crest of the days that keep on passing.

Maybe you think you’ve seen every hot take on quarantine life. Zoom videos, stock footage, self-made home movies, but we’re betting you haven’t seen anything quite like the “Quarantine Dream” video. The animated clip swoons across the screen with as much carefree bounce as one would expect from this dream-pop jam. If plucky bass lines, vibrato-drenched guitars, and minimalist drums could come to life, they would look like “Quarantine Dream.”

It begins like every other story this year, with Young Tuxx locked up at home and feeling mighty stir crazy. There’s only so much social media, Netflix, and FaceTime any one person can consume until they desperately crave that human connection. He can’t leave his dwelling to see his special someone without meeting a can of Lysol to the face courtesy of his neighbor, so if he can’t be there in body, he can at least be there in spirit. The Papi Shiitake spirit floats out the window and over the empty streets of New York City, which still maintains a certain chaotic beauty. He finds her alone, just like him, pondering what the next move should be. He blows a little phantom kiss in the window and returns home, where Papi (the real one) waits by the door…

More Papi Shiitake on his website

More Papi Shiitake on Instagram

More Papi Shiitake on HIP Video Promo