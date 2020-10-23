WVDEP’s REAP approves nine applicants for FY2021 CED recycling grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (October 23, 2020) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) recently approved grant amounts totaling $87,565 for nine applicants in the Covered Electronic Devices (CED) Recycling Grant Program.

Established in 2008 under REAP, the CED Program requires that manufacturers register their brands with the State. The fees collected from this program allow counties and municipalities to apply for CED grants to conduct electronic collection events and support ongoing collection programs.

The goals of the program are to establish a registration process for manufacturers of covered electronic devices, to determine if manufacturers have adopted or implemented a free take-back/recycling program for their products and to award recycling grants to counties and municipalities for recycling or other programs that divert covered electronic devices from the waste stream.

The grant recipients are:

BERKELEY COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY: $14,700

To fund transportation costs and stretch wrap for the ongoing collection program.

BROOKE COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY: $13,250

To fund E-cycling contract services, labor, advertising, line for security camera

and costs for one collection event and the ongoing collection program.

CABELL COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY: $12,580

To fund E-cycling collection events with advertising and labor.

HANCOCK COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY: $6,000

To fund labor and packaging materials for the ongoing collection program.

KANAWHA COUNTY COMMISSION: $8,600

To fund E-cycling collection events and community outreach.

PLEASANTS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY: $10,000

To fund E-cycling contract services and advertising for one collection event.

PRESTON COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY: $9,000

To fund E-cycling contract services and advertising for one collection event.

RITCHIE COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY: $9,000

To fund E-cycling contract services, labor, legal ad, educational materials, and

advertising costs for one collection event and the ongoing program.

ROANE COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY: $4,435

To fund advertising, recycling fees, wages, and promotional materials

for the ongoing program.

REAP, whose new motto is ‘Keeping WV Clean and Green,’ was created in 2005 and strives to clean up West Virginia and rid the state of litter. The program empowers citizens to take ownership of their communities by providing technical, financial, and resource assistance in cleanup and recycling efforts. More information is available on the REAP webpage: https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/reap/Pages/default.aspx.

