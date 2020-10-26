Runecast selected by EIT Digital as one of Europe’s best deep tech scaleups
Runecast named finalist in EIT Digital competition for “sophisticated, sophisticated, hard-to-reproduce digital technologies that fuel digital transformation.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Runecast Solutions Ltd., a leading provider of patented, predictive analytics for hybrid-cloud IT infrastructures, today announced that it has been selected by EIT Digital, a leading European player in innovation and entrepreneurial education, as a finalist in its renowned pan-European competition EIT Digital Challenge.
The competition focuses on startups in a particular growth stage, so-called scaleups, with deep tech products that leverage sophisticated, hard-to-reproduce digital technologies that fuel digital transformation.
A total of 403 companies from 32 countries applied for the competition in which Runecast has been selected as one of 20 finalists. They cover a variety of areas strategically chosen with respect to major digital trends and European leadership potential: Digital Tech, Digital Industry, Digital Cities, Digital Finance, and Digital Wellbeing. The 20 best companies are invited to an exclusive online final event on 12 November, to present their technology to an international expert jury of corporates and investors.
Runecast will compete against 19 other European deep tech scaleups. Five winners will be awarded and receive a full year of support by the EIT Digital Accelerator worth €50,000 to grow their businesses in Europe and beyond. The first prize winner will receive an additional cash prize of €100,000.
The EIT Digital Challenge takes place for the seventh consecutive year. Since its launch in 2014, the competition has received a grand total of 2,500 applications from 35 countries. While it initially targeted startups, the EIT Digital Challenge has evolved to become Europe’s flagship competition for deep tech scaleups in digital.
“We are honored to be among the 20 finalists for this competition,” said Stanimir Markov, CEO and Co-Founder of Runecast. “Organizations are facing complex challenges and skill gaps with new technologies, and Runecast serves to demystify how best to mitigate issues and security non-compliances in a way that makes sense for IT teams.”
Runecast Analyzer provides operational transparency, risk mitigation, cost savings, and security compliance
Runecast Analyzer is a disruptive solution that proactively scans IT infrastructures to identify and report on all known issues and non-compliances that can be prevented, providing IT System Admins with a proactive approach that, due to its patented technology, is unparalleled in human terms. The company was named a 2020 Cool Vendor by Gartner.
Runecast Analyzer provides automated log analysis, best practice checks, and security compliance checks for VMware, AWS, and Kubernetes environments. Automated security checks include VMware and AWS security hardening guidelines and common security standards such as CIS, NIST, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, HIPAA, BSI IT-Grundschutz, and GDPR, with more standards added regularly to the analyzer’s secure on-premises (and even offline) capabilities.
Surprisingly, despite providing IT administrators with greater hybrid-cloud transparency, Runecast Analyzer runs securely on-premises, with offline capabilities, so that no data needs to leave the organization. Weekly updates are available both through the online, automatic update feature, as well as the download for offline, out-of-band application. This is especially critical in verticals like financial services and healthcare, where customer details must be fully protected, or in government and public sectors.
Forward-thinking organizations already using Runecast Analyzer include Chevron, Erste Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, de Volksbank, Fujisoft, Scania, Avast Software, the NHS, and the German Aerospace Center (DLR), among others.
“From space missions and air-traffic control to public transportation and financial infrastructures, we hear from customers that Runecast Analyzer ensures their mission-critical uptime,” said Mr. Markov. “Our finalist rank in this competition validates that our goal to help organizations more readily approach the future is on track.”
IT admins can test Runecast Analyzer in their own environments with a 14-day free trial.
About EIT Digital:
EIT Digital is a leading European digital innovation and entrepreneurial education organization driving Europe’s digital transformation. Its way of working embodies the future of innovation through a pan-European ecosystem of over 200 top European corporations, SMEs, startups, universities and research institutes, where students, researchers, engineers, business developers and entrepreneurs collaborate in an open innovation setting. This pan-European ecosystem is located in Amsterdam, Berlin, Braga, Budapest, Brussels, Eindhoven, Edinburgh, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milano, Munich, Nice, Paris, Rennes, Stockholm, Trento, and San Francisco. For more information visit www.eitdigital.eu
Jason Mashak
Runecast Solutions
+ +44 20 3318 1991
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
What business benefits does Runecast Analyzer provide to NJVC?