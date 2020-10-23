UCEazy Hires Two Senior Executives to Support Company Growth
The online academy simplifies the high school journey and college admissions process for students whose parents were educated outside the U.S.
It’s an exciting time at UCEazy as we strengthen our leadership team with the addition of Shari and Dennis.”CUPTERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCEazy, an online academy for college admissions, is excited to announce the hiring of Dennis Yan as its vice president of customer success and Shari Schussel as its College Prep Program director. UCEazy assists students, with parents educated outside the U.S., navigate the high school experience and college admissions process. Based in Silicon Valley, UCEazy has experts located nationwide who host one-on-one meetings and group classes via high-quality video conference.
“It’s an exciting time at UCEazy as we strengthen our leadership team with the addition of Shari and Dennis,” said Vinnie Gupta, co-founder & CEO of UCEazy. “During the pandemic, demand for our online service has increased due to remote schooling and the uncertainty around standardized testing.”
Yan oversees the experience for students and their parents as they progress through the UCEazy program. This also includes discovering the perfect match for their college education and career path.
“As an immigrant from China who has worked as an admissions officer, I want to ensure that students find their passions in life,” said Yan. “Based on both my personal and professional experience, I am excited to truly support the next generation reach their full potential.”
Yan has built a distinguished career in education, primarily handling leadership roles in college admissions and recruiting. He has served as the Purdue University director of admissions for the Southern California region. He also developed the recruitment strategy for Northern Arizona University. In addition, Yan was one of two readers for UC Berkeley’s newly formed M.E.T. (Management, Entrepreneurship, and Technology) Program.
Schussel leads the College Prep Program, which works with students during 8th-10th grades. These years are the essential to build a strong foundation for success in college and beyond. Then, students transition to UCEazy’s College Admission Program as juniors and seniors.
“A strong College Prep Program is important to developing future leaders who are able to deal with the obstacles that may come their way,” said Schussel. “My job at UCEazy is to redefine the college admissions counseling industry for eighth through 10th grade students to ensure they are ready for the college admissions process by taking advantage of their most important years in high school.”
Schussel has extensive experience as a school counselor at a highly regarded public high school in addition to serving as an external application reader for UC Berkeley. With a strong background in college admissions and in social and emotional program development, she will lead the counseling team to excel in student development.
UCEazy is an educational organization that offers proprietary programs for students in grades eight through 12. In addition to college admissions counselors, UCEazy offers activity specialists, essay coaches, study skills, career planning and family coaches. Group classes are also offered on a variety of topics. The company’s high-quality counselors are hand-picked experts that have earned at least a master's degree in their field and average more than 15 years of field experience.
To learn more about UCEazy, please visit www.UCEazy.com.
