Unity Results in Release of Addie Tonics new Music Crashin Cars and Fannin Flames
Indie on Air Records and White Lion Audio Team up to release Denver Bands new Music Distributed by IngroovesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
New name! New sound! New look! New attitude! Meet Addie Tonic (former 5000 the Band). Addie Tonic are here to bring you Denver’s best 90's inspired alterna-rock. Recently signed to Indie on Air Records, Addie Tonic features front woman Meghann Jordan (Vocals, Guitar) and Matt Youngblood (Lead Guitar) as a duo plus they also perform with Rachel Carlin (Backing Vocals), Dylan Tilton (Bass), and Lionel “Bud” Lucchesi III (Drums).
The re-brand along with new music recorded at Silo Sound (Denver) and Produced by Todd Divel has been completed and is now available world wide on every imaginable platform where you can purchase, download or stream music. An inter-label agreement between Indie on Air Records (non-minority owned) and White Lion Audio (minority owned) has allowed Addie Tonics "Crashin' Cars and Fannin' Flames" to be jointly released and distributed globally by Ingrooves (UMG).
Unity in action between the two companies has resulted in previous releases and future projects in the works. Marcellus Atkins (CEO - White Lion Audio) states, "Together we can accomplish so much more. We are proud to work with a great band like Addie Tonic and help give them the opportunity to share their music around the world."
Jeff Popka (CEO - Indie on Air Records) continues, " This particular project has been a long time coming. Addie Tonic had created this hot new sound prior to the pandemic. The re-brand itself consumed a lot of time but has been well worth the wait. Our label had worked with Meghann and Matt previously when they were 500 the Band at Monument Indie Fest in Colorado Springs. They brought us this new music and we excitedly jumped on board with them. In turn, with our on-going and growing partnership with White Lion Audio and our combined unity efforts we were able to help secure a great distribution deal with Ingrooves. This track and future releases from Addie Tonic deserves lots of attention within the industry. I know their hard work and perseverance has created musical magic. Todd Divel, as well, did an outstanding job producing these new tracks."
Although, like everyone else in the industry, Addie Tonic is currently unable to hit the road to tour in support just yet. However, a subsequent national tour will be forthcoming once it is again safe to do so. As a label, Indie on Air Records also serves as a national event company. They are the founders of Texas Indie Fest in Austin during SXSW (which someday will return). They have other signature events scheduled around the country. Addie Tonic will be featured at most of those events. Jeff Popka admits, "It's tough in the industry right now with all the uncertainty concerning Covid-19. Music venues are struggling as well. I know, however, that many bands are creating great new songs and albums right now. The new music is there to help distract, lift up and encourage everyone. Addie Tonic has clearly created one of the top new albums of 2020. This track released today is just the beginning."
Jeff Popka
Indie on Air Records
jeff@ioarecords.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn