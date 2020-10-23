Brit Suttell Awarded Prestigious Donald Kramer Award
Brit Suttell wins the National Creditors Bar Association Donald Kramer Award for efforts on behalf of Credit and Legal Collections IndustryAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brit Suttell has been awarded the National Creditor’s Bar Association’s Donald Kramer Award. The Donald Kramer award is given each year to “someone whose efforts have made a substantial and lasting impact for the benefit of the credit and legal collection community.”
Ms. Suttell currently serves as an attorney with Barron & Newburger, P.C.’s Consumer Financial Service Law Practice Group. Brit works out of the firm’s office located in Media, Pennsylvania. She currently serves the NCBA as a member of the Board of Directors, as the Advocacy Pillar co-chair and is the Diversity & Inclusion Committee co-chair.
“I’m humbled to receive such a prestigious award named after a true pioneer of legal collections, Don Kramer” said Suttell. "When I look at the prior recipients it is very difficult to imagine being in such an elite group. I look forward to continuing to serve the NCBA in fulfillment of its mission and service to its members and the collection industry.”
“Our firm is very proud of Brit’s efforts on behalf of an organization that we have supported since its inception” explained Manuel Newburger, a shareholder and the leader of the firm’s Consumer Financial Services Law Practice Group. “Brit’s many professional skills and efforts have made our firm and this industry a better and more inclusive place to practice.”
Originally founded in 1993, the National Creditor Bar Association is dedicated to serving law firms engaged in the practice of creditors rights law. Its founder, Don Kramer, was a friend and mentor to lawyers across the United States.
About Barron & Newburger, P.C.
Barron & Newburger, P.C. is a national law firm based in Austin, Texas with offices across the United States. The firm’s Consumer Financial Service Law Practice Group represents creditors, collection agencies, debt purchasers and law firms in trial and appellate and in supplying their compliance and corporate needs. The firm’s Bankruptcy and Recovery Practice Group represents debtors, committees, trustees, and creditors in and out of bankruptcy court.
