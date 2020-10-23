Nicole Coustier, Founder of Aurelian Coaching and the Working Widow Program to be Featured on Close Up Radio

VALLEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coaching offers a safe place to learn to execute on decisions with a reason that will motivate you over the long term.

Nicole Coustier is a certified executive performance and life coach and the founder of Aurelian Coaching, where she helps professionals improve their decision-making skills.

“The key to strong decision-making is being crystal clear about where you want to end up,” says Nicole. “Make sure you like the reason you're doing what you're doing.”

Of course, it's often hard to access that part of ourselves. Nicole encourages truly unfiltered, nonjudgmental brainstorming.

“I don't think people know how to brainstorm, especially in a team environment where people only want to suggest ideas that sound good,” says Nicole. “Ninety-five percent of what comes out of true brainstorming is going to be ridiculous, useless, but you have to give your brain that permission to unleash the five percent of brilliance that is a really going to solve problems and lead to innovation.”

Through this unfiltered, nonjudgmental brainstorming, teams break down what at first feels like facts, but reveal themselves to be conventions. Pushing the envelope often yields some underlying truth that actually gives teams clarity and helps them perform better. Through ongoing coaching, people become very practiced at unfiltered brainstorming and problem solving either for themselves or further projects at work.

“We all get to make a choice how we personally show up on the job, what kind of contributor we want to be,” says Nicole. “Those are all individual decisions.”

Life coaching and mindset management allowed Nicole to go from being a directionless widow in March of 2019 to opening her own coaching practice the following January. Today, Nicole offers a Working Widow program for women just like her.

“When people are in the throes of grief, there is a point where people must accept that life is just never going to be the same,” says Nicole. “If it's not going to be the life I had planned with this person, what do I do?”

For the people who are asking themselves that question, Nicole says coaching makes the most sense.

“People are afraid of change, but the reality is when your spouse passes, everything changes,” says Nicole. “My widows want some measure of control, but they're scared. It's the coaching that really surfaces their reasons for doing things, their motivation, to make sound decisions that are right for them to build a future.”

