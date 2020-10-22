New Mexico COVID-19 update: 669 new cases, totaling 39,377 – three additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 669 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

185 new cases in Bernalillo County

31 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

30 new cases in Curry County

97 new cases in Doña Ana County

46 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

36 new cases in Lea County

21 new cases in Lincoln County

24 new cases in Luna County

7 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

16 new cases in Roosevelt County

53 new cases in Sandoval County

21 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

17 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Sierra County

7 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

31 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

The Department of Health on Thursday reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 953.

Previously reported numbers included six cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in Quay County, one in Socorro County) and one case in Valencia County that was not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. One case previously reported in Lea County has been determined to be among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility and has been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 39,377 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 9,685 Catron County: 9 Chaves County: 1,846 Cibola County: 532 Colfax County: 42 Curry County: 1,397 De Baca County: 1 Doña Ana County: 5,170 Eddy County: 1,302 Grant County: 172 Guadalupe County: 39 Harding County: 1 Hidalgo County: 112 Lea County: 1,928 Lincoln County: 336 Los Alamos County: 40 Luna County: 685 McKinley County: 4,509 Mora County: 14 Otero County: 418 Quay County: 95 Rio Arriba County: 464 Roosevelt County: 418 Sandoval County: 1,825 San Juan County: 3,674 San Miguel County: 152 Santa Fe County: 1,491 Sierra County: 89 Socorro County: 197 Taos County: 182 Torrance County: 94 Union County: 39 Valencia County: 833

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 340 Otero County Prison Facility: 342 Otero County Processing Center: 181 Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 44 Lea County Correctional Facility: 106 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 46 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 213 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

OVERALL STATE HOSPITAL CAPACITY: As of today, 85 percent of adult general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 70 percent of adult ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

As of today, there are 20,562 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Good Life Senior Living in Artesia Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque Life Care Center in Farmington LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque Kingston Residence of Santa Fe Mission Arch Center in Roswell MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque Ramah Adult Care in Ramah The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque Retirement Ranches in Clovis Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque San Juan Center in Albuquerque Silver City Care Center in Silver City Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque Village at Northrise in Las Cruces Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.