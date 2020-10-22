Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF THE DPS LOCAL RETIREMENT BOARD PUBLIC SAFETY PERSONNEL RETIREMENT SYSTEM

1.         Accidental Disability Retirement Application:

 

                        Ed Andersson

 

 

2.           Presentation, Discussion, and Appropriate Action on Alan Olson’s Rehearing and Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, Decision, and Order.

 

 

3.         Termination of Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP)/Normal Retirement:

 

Timothy Kvochick, effective October 29, 2020

 

 

4.         Termination of Retirement Benefit:

 

Gary Arend, deceased October 21, 2020

 

 

5.         Surviving Spouse Benefit:

 

Natalie Arend, surviving spouse of Gary Arend, deceased October 21, 2020

(pending receipt of application)

 

 

 

