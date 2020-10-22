NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF THE DPS LOCAL RETIREMENT BOARD PUBLIC SAFETY PERSONNEL RETIREMENT SYSTEM
1. Accidental Disability Retirement Application:
Ed Andersson
2. Presentation, Discussion, and Appropriate Action on Alan Olson’s Rehearing and Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, Decision, and Order.
3. Termination of Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP)/Normal Retirement:
Timothy Kvochick, effective October 29, 2020
4. Termination of Retirement Benefit:
Gary Arend, deceased October 21, 2020
5. Surviving Spouse Benefit:
Natalie Arend, surviving spouse of Gary Arend, deceased October 21, 2020
(pending receipt of application)