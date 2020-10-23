The Toronto Arthouse Film Festival Announces 2020 Winners, Opens Submissions for 2021 Festival
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto Arthouse Film Festival (TAFF) has announced the winners of its fifth annual edition through a live ceremony on YouTube.
“This year’s festival included another great international and local collection of independent, experimental films—there was something for everyone. Unfortunately, we could not do our live event due to Covid-19 restrictions as it was cancelled it a week before the festival,” said Maarten Cornelis, TAFF Festival Manager.
“It is important to us to show the films in a theatre with great images and sounds as many film festivals are going completely online; our main festival goal is to create a platform for risk-taking filmmakers, giving them the exposure, they deserve. As we could not do the live event this year, we decided to show all 35 films from our final selection, at our double edition in October of 2021,” added Cornelis.
Beginning today, submissions are now open for the 2021 edition. If you want to submit a film, please do so on Film Freeway (https://filmfreeway.com/TorontoArthouseFilmFestival).
In response to this year’s winners, Kris De Meester, TAFF’s Festival Director said, “Our Jury saw the films and have selected the winners for the 2020 festival. We are excited to announce that these winners will receive a voucher package named “The Tarkovski Grants” for multiple international film festivals. Furthermore, for the first time, a select number of films will be presented at the inaugural December 2021 Producer’s Night in Hollywood, CA, joining other winners from 15 independent film festivals. This invite-only, two-hour evening event will provide an opportunity for the selected films to be shown to established producers and industry professionals, as well as encourage future collaborations.”
In the October 23rd TAFF Award Ceremony on YouTube, Cornelis announced the following winners:
Best Narrative Feature Film
Obscure (United States) by Kunlin Wang
Best Narrative Short Film
The Chef (United States) by Hao Zheng
Best Documentary Feature Film
Mentally Al (United States) by Joshua Edelman
Best Documentary Short Film
Wisemen, God, and Wednesday (Canada) by Sam Luk
Best Animated Short Film
Freeze Frame (Belgium) by Soetkin Verstegen
Best Experimental Film
Darkness of Otherwhere (Japan) by Ayoub Qanir
Best Music Video
Going to Beyond (Canada) by Kalli Paakspuu
Best Canada Based Filmmaker
Moto (Canada) by Brian Dale Sokolowski
Best Toronto Based Filmmaker
Zeen? (Canada) by Calyx Passailaigue
Congratulations to all these great film makers!
For more info on the film festival, visit: https://www.torontofilmfestival.org/
Maarten Cornelis
Cinematory
+1 877-269-0099
torontoarthouse.filmfestival@gmail.com
