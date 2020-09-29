Cinematory Announces 5th Annual Toronto Arthouse Film Festival
Join us October 20-23 at Fox TheatreTORONTO, CANADA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Toronto, ON) — Toronto Arthouse Film Festival (TAFF) has announced its fifth annual edition will be held from Oct. 20-23, 2020 at the Fox Theatre. The festival line-up includes 35 films with an international jury reviewing films online while each evening, 50 in-person patrons can attend films for free, cast ballots via QR codes on the festival app and attend post-film receptions with filmmakers.
“This year’s festival will include another great international and local collection of independent, experimental films—there’s something for everyone. Filmgoers will also have a chance to vote for their favorite films among 10 award categories and attend “Meet the Filmmakers” receptions in the theatre for conversation and drinks,” said Maarten Cornelis, TAFF Festival Manager.
“For 2020, it is important to us to show the films in a theatre as many film festivals are going completely online; our main festival goal is to create a platform for risk-taking filmmakers, giving them the exposure they deserve,” added Cornelis. “We are happy that the restrictions have loosened and the films can be shown as they were intended. Precautions will be in place to ensure our audience feels safe as social distancing rules will apply. Furthermore, we look forward to working with a local host.”
Kris De Meester, TAFF’s Festival Director, added, “We are excited to announce this year that the winners will receive a voucher package named ‘The Tarkovski Grants Grants’ for multiple international film festivals. Furthermore, for the first time, a select number of winning filmmakers will be invited to an inaugural December 2021 Producers’ Night in Hollywood, joining fellow winners from 15 independent film festivals. This event will provide an opportunity for the selected filmmakers to showcase their work to established producers and industry professionals as well as encourage future collaborations.”
This is TAFF’s inaugural year partnering with Cinematory LLC as the festival’s event manager. For information about the 2020 TAFF schedule of films, tickets, and award categories, please visit https://www.torontofilmfestival.org/.
About Cinematory LLC
Cinematory LLC is an established expert at serving the needs of respected international film festivals that share a common artistic vision. From mainstays like the Boston Film Festival to emerging events such as the Toronto Arthouse Film Festival, Cinematory creates challenging festivals recognized for an unsurpassed film and screening experience. Festivals run by filmmakers, catered to filmmakers.
