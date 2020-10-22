Additional Arrest Made in a Sex Trafficking of Children Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division and Special Agents from Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, announce an additional arrest has been made in reference to a Sex Trafficking of Children offense that occurred in Washington, DC.

Between Tuesday, June 30, 2020 and Wednesday, August 26, 2020, the suspects knowingly recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained, and maintained a relationship with a juvenile for commercial sex acts.

On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, a 29 year-old adult male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Sex Trafficking of Children.

On Thursday, October 22, 2020, pursuant to a U.S. District Court arrest warrant, 24 year-old James Coleman, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Sex Trafficking of Children.

The Metropolitan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force would like to thank the Arlington County Police for their assistance with this investigation.