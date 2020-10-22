14 Mile Road closed under I-75 in Troy for interchange work starting Friday night

Contact:

Fast facts: - Interchange work requires closing 14 Mile Road under I-75 in Troy. - The closure begins at 9 p.m. Friday and ends at 9 p.m. Sunday. - Ramp closures at the I-75/14 Mile Road interchange are included.

October 22, 2020 -- Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be closing 14 Mile Road under I-75 in Troy for ongoing rebuilding of the interchange starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and ending by 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. Posted detours use John R Road, Stephenson Highway, Maple Road, and Rochester Road in both directions. The new interchange is part of an innovative diverging diamond interchange (DDI) design.

During this same time, crews will close the 14 Mile Road entrance ramp to northbound I-75, and the southbound I-75 exit ramp to 14 Mile Road.

Further north, crews will close the northbound I-75 exit to Big Beaver Road for pavement sealing beginning at 7 a.m. and ending by 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

All scheduled work is weather dependent.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.