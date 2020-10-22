Maintenance project on M-55/I-75 BL near West Branch starts next week
COUNTY: Ogemaw
HIGHWAY: M-55/I-75 Business Loop (BL)
START DATE: Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 (weather dependent)
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest approximately $55,000 to resurface a 0.2-mile segment of M-55/I-75 BL from Husted Drive to M-30 in Ogemaw Township. Work should only take two days to complete but is weather dependent.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be maintained on M-55/I-75 BL with lane closures and traffic shifts.
SAFETY BENEFITS: In addition to a smoother driving surface, this project includes new pavement markings.