Perrin Conferences to Host Virtual Opioid Litigation Conference
Conference will feature keynote speaker Dan Schneider of Netflix’s “The Pharmacist”WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is pleased to host its annual Opioid Litigation Conference virtually on October 29 from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm ET. This one-day conference features the national leaders in opioid litigation and will focus on topics relevant to all parties affected by the opioid epidemic. The keynote speaker for the conference is Dan Schneider. His story of exposing the corruption behind the opioid addiction crisis after the tragic death of his son is featured on Netflix’s “The Pharmacist.”
Perrin Conferences, along with this year’s co-chairs, Christopher R. Carroll, Esq. of Kennedys Law LLP and Jeffrey B. Simon, Esq. of Simon Greenstone Panatier, PC, have designed an engaging agenda. A selection of panel topics includes:
• Status of the Opioid Litigation and Emerging Trends
• State Court vs. Federal MDL
• Effects of the Opioid Epidemic During the COVID-19 Pandemic
• Overview of the Purdue Bankruptcy
• Insurance Coverage Issues in the Opioid Context
In addition to our featured keynote speaker, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from an array of speakers including leading medical professionals, plaintiff and defense attorneys, in-house counsel, and insurance executives such as:
• Geralyn Datz, PhD, Health & Pain Psychologist, Southern Behavioral Medicine Associates, PLLC, Hattiesburg, MS
• Jodi S. Green, Esq., Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan LLP, Los Angeles, CA
• Stanley M. Greenspan, Esq., Assistant Vice President & Coverage Counsel, Crum & Forster, Morristown, NJ
• Daniel J. Healy, Esq., Anderson Kill, Washington, DC
• Anne McGinness Kearse, Esq., Motley Rice, Mount Pleasant, SC
• Peter R. Kelso, Principal, Economic & Complex Analytics, Roux Associates, Inc., Arlington, VA
• Linda Kornfeld, Esq., Blank Rome LLP, Los Angeles, CA
• Walter J. Leger, Jr. Esq., Leger & Shaw, New Orleans, LA
• Dale T. Miller, Esq., Lindemann Miller LLP, Chicago, IL
• Elizabeth Sackett, Director, Strategy, The RiverStone Group, Boston, MA
• Shelly Sanford, Esq., Watts Guerra LLP, San Antonio, TX
• Eric C. Scheiner, Esq., Kennedys Law LLP, Chicago, IL
• Hunter J. Shkolnik, Esq., Napoli Shkolnik PLLC, New York, NY
• F. Jerome Tapley, Esq., Cory Watson, Birmingham, AL
CLE credit is available. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences:
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both virtual and live in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
