Supreme Court approves provisional license program

The Supreme Court today approved a new court rule — proposed by the State Bar and effective next month — that creates a temporary supervised provisional license program for persons who became eligible to take the bar exam between December 1, 2019 and December 31, 2020.  Under the rule, the program ends on June 1, 2022.

