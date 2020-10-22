Potters Mills Update for Late October

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing a late October update for its Route 322/Potters Mills Gap project in southeast Centre County.

Up-to-date information can also be found on the PMG Project page at www.penndot.gov/pottersmillsgap.

Drivers should be aware of the following:

• By the end of today, October 22, both lanes of the new Route 322 eastbound will be open. • By the end of tomorrow, October 23, both lanes of the new Route 322 westbound will be open.

• Through November 6, old Route 322 will be closed between Route 144 and the new roundabout. Traffic going to Route 322 will need to follow the local road to the Sand Mountain interchange east of Potters Mills.

• Due to the local road closure, traffic traveling on Route 322 wishing to access Route 144, will need to exit at the Sand Mountain interchange east of Potters Mills.

• Drivers are strongly encouraged to follow traffic/directional signs through the project. GPS information does not appear to be up-to-date and may encourage drivers to deviate from their needed route.

• Motorists are reminded that work continues on portions of the project. Flaggers in the roadway may be aiding construction vehicle movements. Do not follow construction equipment into the work area.

This is the third and final phase of a construction project dating back to 2015. Phase One of the project constructed the new bridge at Sand Mountain Road. Phase Two created the new local interchange on Route 322 at Sand Mountain Road. The goal of Phase Three is to reconstruct Route 322 from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills – including a new Route 322/Route 144 intersection. The completed project will alleviate congestion and allow traffic to move more safely and efficiently from the Centre/Mifflin County line to Potters Mills.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $82 million project.

