New DeLuche Vision Marking Tool from CNC Factory Prints Post Production Instructions on Woodworking Components

The DeLuche Vision Marking Tool plugs directly into any tool holder with a 1/4" shank, and works with popular cabinet cutting software.

With this marking tool you will stay organized, never lose track of your components, and you never have to think about it." — Chris Corrales, CNC Factory Owner and CEO

SANTA ANA, CALIF., USA, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The forward thinking minds of CNC Factory announce the new DeLuche Vision Marking Tool for all CNCs. The Deluche Marking Tool prints post production instructions directly on cut components. This simple marking tool fits directly onto any CNC’s spindle or tool-changing carousel.

Use multiple marking tools at the same time. Each marking tool can print a different set of instructions on cut boards. “This is a no thinking production game changer!” Chris Corrales, inventor of the Deluche Vision Marking Tool says. “You can use one tool for edge banding instructions, two tools if you want to add fastener inserting, and another tool to add instructions for something else, such as door boring.”

Unlike printed sticker label instructions, the ink from the Deluche Vision Marking Tool easily wipes away with an alcohol swab, leaving no leftover residue. “We are so excited about the DeLuche Vision Marking Tool making life easier for woodworkers, we designed it to fit on ANY tool changer,” Corrales says. Each marking tool sells for $679, and will fit onto the tool holder of any CNC machine using ¼ inch shank. In addition, the DeLuche Vision Marking Tool is compatible with virtually all cabinet software programs.

“With this marking tool you will stay organized, never lose track of your components, and you never have to think about it,” Corrales explains. “If you buy one, you’ll wish you bought three!”

For more information about the DeLuche Vision Marking Tool exclusively from CNC Factory, the makers of new 5th Generation CNC Technology, go to: https://bit.ly/2Hd7hMA

CNC Factory machines are uniquely designed and engineered in the USA with patent pending innovation, go-as-you-grow scalability, and stringent industry standards. See all of CNC Factory’s routers, edge banders, thermofoil presses and hidden fastener inserting machines, at: www.CNCFactory.com or call CNC Factory 714.581.5999.

Visit the CNC Factory virtual booth at: IWFConnect.com 2020, October 26-30. Enjoy live equipment demos at noon daily. Learn from Chris Corrales's IWF Educational Course "Shorten the Learning Curve - CNC Shop & Software Essentials in 30 Minutes" - at IWFConnect.com

