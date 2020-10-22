Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the First District.

On Thursday, October 1, 2020, at approximately 1:22 am, in the 400 block of 8th Street, Northeast, suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished firearms and took the victims’ property. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 20-140-004

On Thursday, October 1, 2020, at approximately 1:26 am in the 200 block of 8th Street, Northeast, suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished firearms and took the victims’ property. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 20-140-001

One of the suspects was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.