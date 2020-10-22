The Brummitt Group Partners with Coppell Chamber of Commerce for Women’s Health Panel

Women's Health Panel - December 3rd

Female clinicians and business owners share strategies for putting health first

These four amazing women are donating their time to lift up ladies in our community through education and empowerment. We are fortunate to have them as leaders and healthcare providers in Coppell.” — Amanda Brummitt

COPPELL, TX, USA, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brummitt Group has partnered with the Coppell Chamber of Commerce and their Women in Business Committee for the third year in a row to bring a Women’s Health Panel to Coppell and the surrounding communities. The panel will be held virtually over Zoom on December 3rd at 11:30 am.

Amanda Brummitt of The Brummitt Group will moderate a panel of four amazing women clinicians and business owners through a conversation about making health a priority. They will share their stories as women, as small business owners, and as practicing clinicians juggling all that it entails.

Guests are in for a fantastic time with Amy Goddard, PT, DPT, OCS, CSCS, PRC of GO Sports Therapy, Susan Harris, MSN, RN, CNM, FNP-C of LifeStream Health Centre & Med Spa, Divya Javvaji, MD of Prime MD Geriatrics, and Angela Moemeka, MD, MBA, FAAP of Mark9 Pediatrics. Each of these impressive healthcare providers is a wealth of information on health, work/life balance, and running a business. They will supply strategies for making health a priority and allow plenty of time for questions from the audience. Registration is open at CoppellChamber.org.



