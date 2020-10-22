Make Believe Friends Release Timely New Video & Single “Scream”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Believe Friends drops their latest video and single called “Scream” on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Mindy Milburn, Laura Espinoza are joined by the talents and amazing skills of Phil Soussan (Ozzy, Billy Idol, Last in Line) and Mike Avenaim (Scott Weiland, Selena Gomez, Zella Day).
Make Believe Friends (also Lunden Reign), is an all original alt rock band based out of Los Angeles, California. Laura & Mindy have already released 5 singles with “Follow Me to the Sun” picked as the #1 song of 2019 by Warren Kurtz of Goldmine Music Magazine.
Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7xvWNcr57Q&feature=youtu.be
About “Scream” by Make Believe Friends
From Laura:
“Scream” is partially an allegory about the frustrations, fears and rage many are experiencing by racists, and political leaders spewing intolerance and social division.
“All we want are solutions, from bigot run institutions, and I'm tossing in the clashing winds, I'm blinded by the dust of war machines, I'm hiding from dogmatic spin….”
These factors are prompting massive street protests demanding reform and change, particularly to the injustice targeting the African American and LGBTQ communities and immigrants. One major aspect of the song, written metaphorically, is about the fear felt by many minorities who face such racial profiling from rogue law enforcement inferred in the line:
“Scream! Another crazy night I just hope I make it home”.
The song is also about hope and compassion:
“In the burning red streets, such a surreal scene, love's the only solution, when all you're fed is delusions.”
“My hand reaches to take and lift a trampled soul.”
My hope is the song will give a more modern-day lyrical reflection of the issues of injustice and protests in the spirit of songs like: “Ohio” by Neil Young or “For What it’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield.
From Mindy:
This is an unprecedented time we are living in- whether we like it or not, or agree or not- we are all affected & will continue to be for years to come. ‘Scream’ is a reflection of the tension & frustration people are experiencing. It is inspired by the struggle of the human experience, knowing that through this difficult time we will grow as a nation & hopefully come out stronger on the other side.
“'Scream' is a powerful reflection of the tension on the streets in 2020. Mindy channels her best Gwen power. In the outstanding video, I love her shadow silhouette. The chorus harmonies add beauty to the power and I love the bridge too. Great job!” - Warren Kutz, Goldmine Magazine.
About the production:
“Scream” by Make Believe Friends was written by (music) Laura Espinoza & (lyrics) Laura Espinoza, Mindy Milburn & Nikki Lunden.
Produced by Mike Avenaim & Laura Espinoza.
“Scream” features Mindy Milburn on lead vocals and Laura Espinoza on guitar, and features the amazing talents of Phil Soussan (Ozzy, Billy Idol, Last in Line) on bass, and Mike Avenaim (Scott Weiland, Selena Gomez, Zella Day) on drums.
“Scream” lyrics:
Are they out of their heads?
Streets filled with bloodshed.
All we want are solutions,
From bigot run institutions.
My will begins to break,
The night loses control,
Just trying to escape,
And all I wanna do is,
Scream! Another crazy night and I'm lost and all alone,
Scream! Another crazy night I just hope I make it home.
In the burning red streets,
Such a surreal scene.
Love's the only solution,
When all you're fed is delusions.
My hand reaches to take,
And lift a trampled soul.
We're trying to escape,
And all I wanna do is.
Scream! Another crazy night and I'm lost and all alone,
Scream! Another crazy night I just hope I make it home.
Scream! Another crazy night and I'm lost and all alone,
Scream! Another crazy night I just hope I make it home.
I'm, tossing in the clashing winds,
I'm, blinded by the dust of war machines,
I'm, hiding from dogmatic spin,
I'm falling so catch me before I.....
Scream! Another crazy night and I'm lost and all alone,
Scream! Another crazy night I just hope I make it home.
From the shadows they came,
In a world gone insane,
An outcry of the masses,
Rising out of the ashes.
Just crying out for change,
They're pouring out their souls.
The future is at stake,
And all I wanna do is,
Scream! Another crazy night and I'm lost and all alone,
Scream! Another crazy night I just hope I make it home.
About Laura Espinoza:
Laura is a songwriter/guitarist, playwright, and TV producer. Laura recently won a NARAS (Grammy) songwriting contest. She has performed on stage with Luis Maldonado (Train), Terri Nunn (Berlin), Dale Bozzio (Missing Persons) & Prescott Niles (The Knack) and started her career with Matt Sorum (Guns n' Roses). She has recorded at Capitol Records, Hollywood, Abbey Road, UK and is the host of “The Rock Radio Show” on KBU-FM, Malibu. Laura is also the recipient of 3 Emmy Awards.
About Mindy Milburn:
Mindy has a passion for all performing arts- starting out as a ballet dancer and actress, & eventually finding her voice and passion for songwriting and music. Originally from Cleveland Ohio, she has performed in numerous musical theater productions & indie films and was also a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers Dance Team. Mindy made the move to southern California to follow her dream of becoming a recording artist and feels very blessed by the opportunities that have come her way. In addition to singing lead vocals for Make Believe Friends and Lunden Reign, Mindy also performs with a No Doubt and a Madonna tribute band.
The band will resume live performances after the pandemic restrictions are lifted.
To purchase: https://makebelievefriendsband.com
For more information:
www.MakeBelieveFriendsBand.com
www.lundenreign.com
Press inquiries:
Billy James
