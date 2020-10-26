DragonForce eliminates operational complexity for Crowd Control and Protest Response leading up to Election Day
DragonForce deploys on any mobile device using a standard web browser, Android and iOS mobile clients
DragonForce Web Command Client enables full command and control capabilities to streamline any operation.
Drakontas, the maker of DragonForce is supporting local, state and federal public safety agencies with their planning for the civilian response to Election Day
Our technology empowers the teams we support to make the fastest, safest and most effective decisions and actions as they serve and protect the citizens, homes and institutions of their communities.”BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drakontas, the maker of the industry-leading command and control platform, DragonForce, is experiencing great success supporting local, state, and federal public safety agencies with their planning for the civilian response to Election Day. Agencies are planning for record-breaking turnout at polling locations, as well as potential civil unrest and training to handle a wide array of scenarios. DragonForce provides critical data and voice communications interoperability that enables multiple agencies to collaborate effectively using the smartphones, tablets, and laptops they already use - eliminating the need for costly and complicated integration solutions. An agency can be up, trained, and running with DragonForce within 24 hours of the initial request.
DragonForce delivers a powerful set of team collaboration tools, including personnel tracking, secure messaging and file sharing, situation reports, tactical whiteboarding, and an integrated Push-to-Talk (PTT) feature providing voice communications.
“DragonForce, from its inception, was developed to enable disparate teams or groups to work together to accomplish a unified mission. Our customers must respond to complex, highly dynamic situations that require split-second decisions based on the best possible operational information available. The situational awareness and command and control capabilities that DragonForce provides answer these needs for local, state, and federal teams as they plan, execute, and resolve issues in and around their communities.” said James Sim, Drakontas’ CEO. “Our technology empowers the teams we support to make the fastest, safest, and most effective decisions and actions as they serve and protect the citizens, homes, and institutions of their communities.”
About Drakontas
Drakontas is a leading provider of command and control, incident management solutions to the domestic and international public safety community. Its DragonForce team collaboration platform delivers a tightly integrated set of powerful yet easy to use tools on standard smartphones and web browsers. DragonForce’s personnel tracking, tactical whiteboarding, digital forms, secure messaging, and file sharing empower first responders to make faster, safer, and more effective decisions and actions during day-to-day to large scale incident operations.
