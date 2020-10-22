DNR finds spilled milk in Crawford County stream

DENISON - Late Wednesday afternoon, county officials notified DNR of cloudy water in Willow Creek about four miles southwest of Denison.

When DNR field staff investigated, they found that dairy farmer Harold Chapman had dumped about 400 gallons of milk on the ground after a cooler failed. The milk flowed about one-fourth mile before entering Willow Creek near the intersection of 220th St. and Q Avenue.

When organic products like milk enter a stream, bacteria breaks them down -- using up oxygen that fish and other aquatic animals depend upon. That can be deadly, especially in smaller streams.

DNR staff checked the creek and collected water samples. Stream flows were high and they did not find any dead fish.

DNR will consider appropriate enforcement action.

People with questions about waste disposal can contact a DNR field office for disposal suggestions and requirements.