Aleddra Emergency T8 and T5 LED Lamps Gain Industry-Wide Adoption
Aleddra announced that its Emergency LED T8 & T5 tubes have gained wide adoption across multiple market segments: industrial, education, and federal entities.
Aleddra has seen a number of their existing customers switch from the G2/G3 EM T8 to the NEW G4 EM T8. Why? Because of the G4's ability to self-testing/self-diagnosis.
• An Amazon distribution center located in Ohio tested the Aleddra Gen3 Emergency T8 in early September. Before the end of September, Graybar order over (600) G3 EM tubes for that facility.
• In Missouri, a school district with (32) schools began ordering the Aleddra Gen2 Emergency T8 through Rexel. Why? Because they discovered it was less expensive to purchase the G2 EM as compared to purchasing and installing an emergency ballast. Because of the cost savings to the district this district has been able to accelerate the purchasing/installation of Aleddra G2 EM T8 tube.
• US Department of State announced two large RFQ’s (request for quote) for several Aleddra EM T8 in September on the new federal project bid board: UNISON Marketplace.
o Buy #: 1047284_02, Solicitation #: 8650-2023103
o Buy #: 1045815_01, Solicitation #: 8650-2023013
“Aleddra has seen a number of their existing customers switch from the G2/G3 EM T8 to the NEW G4 EM T8. Why? Because of the G4’s ability to self-testing/self-diagnosis,” stated Dr. Matthew Maa, Aleddra’s VP Sales & Marketing.” Dr. Maa anticipates this transition to accelerate as more individuals/companies look for ways to reduce maintenance costs on their emergency lighting protocols.
BENEFITS of the Aleddra Emergency LED T8 & T5 tubes:
• Aleddra EM tubes are all 2-in-1 EM tube: They operate as both a standard LED tube as well as an Emergency LED tube.
• The built-in Lithium battery is designed to last (90+) minutes.
• 40-50% cost savings as compared to purchasing an emergency ballast.
• Eliminates the need for the emergency ballast(s) as well as standard ballast(s).
• 90% labor savings on replacement (plug & play)
• For the G4 there is 90% operation savings on monthly/annual emergency lighting equipment audit.
Aleddra offers these EM T8/T5 products:
• 2-ft G3 EM T8: simple ballast bypass for always-on application, https://www.aleddra.com/gen-3-emergency-t8-tube/
• 4-ft G3 EM T8: simple ballast bypass for always-on application, https://www.aleddra.com/gen-3-emergency-t8-tube/
• 4-ft G2 EM T8: can be turned on/off by a wall switch, ideal for offices/classrooms, https://www.aleddra.com/g2-emergency-t8-tube/
• 4-ft G2 EM T5: can be turned on/off by a wall switch, ideal for offices/classrooms, https://www.aleddra.com/emergency-t5-2/
• 4-ft G4 EM T8: new G4 self-testing/self-diagnosis, on/off by a wall switch, https://www.aleddra.com/g4-emergency-t8/
For more information, please email info@aleddra.com or call us at 425-430-4555.
