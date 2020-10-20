2020-10-20 14:16:34.867 $6.9 Million Lotto Prize Claimed

2020-10-20 14:16:34.867

The sole winning ticket from the Missouri Lottery’s Oct. 7 Lotto drawing - which was sold at Schnucks Market, 1960 Wentzville Parkway in Wentzville - was purchased by Linda Barker of Wentzville. Her Quick Pick ticket matched all six numbers drawn (3, 5, 13, 36, 41 and 42)to win the $6.9 million prize.

Barker is the second player to become a Missouri Lottery-made millionaire by winning a Lotto jackpot in 2020, and the 261st since 1986.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in St. Charles County won more than $49.5 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $11.6 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of more than $600, by appointment only and in accordance with local health orders.