Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,230 in the last 365 days.

2020-10-20 14:16:34.867 $6.9 Million Lotto Prize Claimed

2020-10-20 14:16:34.867

Story Photo

The sole winning ticket from the Missouri Lottery’s Oct. 7 Lotto drawing - which was sold at Schnucks Market, 1960 Wentzville Parkway in Wentzville - was purchased by Linda Barker of Wentzville. Her Quick Pick ticket matched all six numbers drawn (3, 5, 13, 36, 41 and 42)to win the $6.9 million prize.

Barker is the second player to become a Missouri Lottery-made millionaire by winning a Lotto jackpot in 2020, and the 261st since 1986.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in St. Charles County won more than $49.5 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $11.6 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of more than $600, by appointment only and in accordance with local health orders.

You just read:

2020-10-20 14:16:34.867 $6.9 Million Lotto Prize Claimed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.