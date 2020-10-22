Public Required to Make Appointments with Beaufort County Clerk of Superior Court for Estates and Special Proceedings Matters

The Beaufort County clerk of superior court is now requiring that appointments be made for assistance with all estates and special proceedings matters to help protect the public and staff from the risk of COVID-19.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 252-940-4000 and pressing option 5. No appointment is required for performing record searches unless assistance is needed.

This policy is in effect until further notice.

Attorneys and the public are encouraged to mail documents if at all possible to Beaufort County Courthouse, PO Box 1403, Washington, NC 27889.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.nccourts.gov/services.