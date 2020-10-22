MDC to host beginner fly fishing workshop in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a beginner fly fishing clinic from 10 a.m.–noon on Nov. 8 at Columbia’s Cosmo-Bethel Park, 4300 Bethel St.

This FREE Discover Nature – Fishing workshop will teach the basics of fly fishing, including history of the sport, specialized tackle, and how to cast. Participants will then get an opportunity to practice their skills and do some fishing. Fishing will be catch-and-release only.

“This is a great way to try something new with the family,” said MDC Angler Education Assistant Ashley Edwards. “If you like fishing but have been looking for more of a challenge, come on out and see just what fly fishing is all about. This is a beginner course, so no experience is needed, and this is definitely a great way to get together and have lots of fun!”

All equipment will be provided for this FREE course, though participants are welcome to bring their own rod, reel, and tackle, if they wish. Participants should wear appropriate clothing for the weather, and bring water or something to drink if they want.

This workshop is free and open to ages 13+. Participants age 16 and older must possess a valid fishing license. All participants must practice physical distancing and wear a mask covering their mouth and nose when unable to maintain at least six feet between each other.

Space is limited for this course, and participants must preregister at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174766.

For more information about this program, contact Edwards at Ashley.Edwards@mdc.mo.gov or (573) 815-7901, ext. 2968.