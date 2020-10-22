Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (October 11 - 17)

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 22, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,264 for the week of October 11-17, 2020, with a total of $11,831,850 of benefits paid. There were 34,579 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - September 27-October 3

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

10/11  to 10/17

2,501

704

1,059

Week Prior

(10/04 to 10/10)

2,744

-8.9%

713

-1.3%

1,201

-11.8%

Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims -September 27-October 3

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

10/11  to 10/17

22,481

3,556

8,542

Week Prior

(10/04 to 10/10)

25,458

-11.7%

3,747

-5.1%

8,366

2.1%

New and Continued Claim Comparison

Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15 to October 17, 2020

Current Week 

(10/11 - 10/17)

Previous Week 

(10/04 - 10/10)

2019 Weekly Average

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

New Claims

4,264

4,658

1,131

251,114

49,760

23,831

Continued Claims

34,579

37,571

8,856

$532,466,729

$60,595,203

$47,351,604

$600 Stimulus

(Expired July 25, 2020)

$849,695,767

Lost Wages Assistance

(Expired September 5, 2020)

$74,298,900

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Oct. 10, 2020, was 4,713. A total of 3,614 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“Over the last seven months of the pandemic, the unemployment division has received claims nearly totaling the number of new claims filed in the previous five years combined, as well as approximately paying out more unemployment benefits than were paid in the previous eight years combined,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “In spite of this overwhelming demand, Utah’s trust fund currently remains solvent and we are confident it will continue to meet the ongoing demand, while more than 20 states' own trust funds have gone insolvent.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

