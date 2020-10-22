Avere Beauty Launches Loyalty Program

An industry leader in anti-aging treatments and beauty services has launched a new program.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Avere Beauty today announced the official launch of its loyalty program.

“We’re very excited about the launched of our loyalty program,” said Avere Beauty Business Director Frank Udavcak. “Join now and receive $40 off of your next treatment.”

In addition to the opportunity to join Avere Beauty’s loyalty program, the company is also offering a new, revolutionary micro-needling device, which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for micro-needling.

Avere Beauty Spokesperson Alyssa Luciano RN explained the device, SkinPen, is the first FDA-approved micro-needling device that causes tiny perforations in the skin to stimulate collagen production. The result is a remodeling of scar tissue while keeping the skin intact.

The SkinPen micro-needling is being offered at the company's location at 3495 Butler St., Suite G01, Pittsburgh PA 15201.

FDA approval is important because it validates through verified research and clinical trials that the product works and is safe for the consumers and the general public. The FDA examines, tests, and approves a wide range of items for medical use, including drugs, medical devices, food, cosmetics, and many other health-related products. In the simplest terms, "FDA approval" means that the FDA has decided that users will directly benefit from the approved item, which in this case, is SkinPen.

SkinPen, according to Luciano, works to diminish the appearance of large pores. The SkinPen creates micro-injuries in the skin, triggering the body's immune response. This response naturally produces collagen and elastin. The collagen and elastin help to tighten the skin and reduce the appearance of large pores.

The FDA-approved device is also effective against facial scarring, especially acne scarring, which can be a problematic issue for many people.

Luciano revealed that the SkinPen helps scarring by causing micro-injuries to the skin to trigger the body's immune system to remodel the scar tissue. The scar remodeling occurs while still ensuring the skin's overall structure is still intact. As for results, during a six-month clinical trial, the use of the SkinPen helped to improve acne scars in 90 percent of patients.

As for specific details on how it works, the SkinPen utilizes micro-needling in three phases. In Phase 1 – the Inflammation phase, the device works by piercing the skin, triggering the individual's immune system to disinfect the wounds, increasing blood flow, and creates new tissue.

In Phase II - the Proliferation phase, the wound is rebuilt with new granulation cells, which are part of the extracellular matrix. A new network of blood cells is created. And in Phase III - the Remodeling phase, the wound is replaced with new dermal tissues and blood vessels.

But that’s not all. Avere Beauty clients can now host Botox parties at its Lawrenceville location.

"Sign-up today to host your party with Avere Beauty," Udavcak said, before asking, "Wine, friends, music, Botox (https://www.averebeauty.com/botox), and food. What's better?"

Udavcak explained that the incentives for hostesses include free Botox and 10 percent off of future purchases up to two follow-up treatments.

"Have your party at our office," Udavcak stressed, before adding, "We can assist in coordinating your party at our Lawrenceville location."

Udavcak went on to point out that a major advantage of hosting a Botox party at its Lawrenceville location eliminates the need to stress about getting your house in order or finding a babysitter for your dog.

But the incentives don't end with those hosting the Botox party. There are a variety of incentives for attendees.

"We have made it attractive for attendees, making it easy and intriguing for people to attend a client-hosted Botox party," Udavcak said.

"Attendees receive great benefits including $50 off of dermal fillers and 20 percent off of future treatment with the purchase of a gift card," Udavcak said. "Hosting a Botox party at our Lawrenceville location is fun-filled and full of incentives."

For more information, please visit https://www.averebeauty.com/blog and https://www.averebeauty.com/about-us.

About Avere Beauty

We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty, we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks.

Contact Details:

Frank Udavcak

Business Director

3495 Butler Street

Suite G01

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

United States

Phone: (949) 424-8240

Source: Avere Beauty