Flagging to Begin on State Route 422 – Kittanning Elementary Project

Beginning Thursday, October 22, 2020 through next week (weather permitting), State Route 422 will have lane restrictions in place from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. as work continues on the Kittanning Elementary Project.

At times, motorists will experience lane shifts of the roadway while crews complete work on driveways, side roads, and center lane paint markings.

Motorists should expect delays between Pine Tree Road and Rinker Hollow Road. To avoid delays, motorists may want to use alternate routes.

PennDOT requests that the public follows social distancing guidelines and avoid contact with construction personnel.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

