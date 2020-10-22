Technology for Esports Arena and Supply Chain Optimization Delivered by ITsavvy

ITsavvy recently worked with King’s College, a leading Roman Catholic liberal arts institution in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. to create a state-of-the-art Esports arena.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., recently worked with King’s College, a leading Roman Catholic liberal arts institution in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. to create a state-of-the-art Esports arena.

Esports is the rapidly growing world of competitive organized video gaming. King’s College recognized that the gaming industry is growing at an unprecedented rate, and that adding Esports fills an unmet participation desire for current and future King’s College students.

The facility will provide gamers with 1,625 square feet of gaming space and a player’s lounge complete with high-performance gaming desktops and elite competitive peripherals. The college dedicated a Gigabit fiber network and internet connectivity exclusively for the arena.

ITsavvy Co-Founder and Executive Vice President, Business Development Chris Kurpeikis said, “King’s College came to us looking for help with high-performance, responsive technology peripherals and other accessories to build their new Esports facility. Because we have been working with them for nearly 20 years, they knew we have the flexibility to tackle complex projects such as this.”

The project required ITsavvy to coordinate a supply chain of vendors from a variety of sectors; leveraging ITsavvy’s warehousing and logistics capabilities to accommodate exacting delivery requirements and keep the project within budget. Because of the COVID situation, there were very few employees on campus. This required ITsavvy to work closely with the client to schedule each delivery and implementation.

Since the client wanted to purchase from a specific contract, ITsavvy brought in its Senior Director for Public Sector Brian Fields. “King’s College wanted to work with the TIPS Contract, which represents a nationwide cooperative,” Fields said. “Together TIPS and ITsavvy helped the client facilitate the purchase.”

TIPS is one of the many ITsavvy contracts that offers flexibility across product lines and facilitates procurement. ITsavvy serves public sector organizations in federal, state and local government; military; and also K-12 and higher ed.

“While we have been involved in other Esports projects, the King’s College arena allowed us to fully showcase our capabilities,” Fields added. “ITsavvy’s experience and expertise in the industry helped King’s College identify and ultimately implement the best solution.”

King’s College will initially compete in three of the most popular Esports games nationally; League of Legends, Rocket League and Hearthstone with the ability to add more. All Esports competition occurs remotely; spectators can watch the competition from anywhere in the world through Twitch TV, a free service that streams Esports matches.

Coupled with the college’s other sports, Esports represents a significant opportunity to attract and retain students. King’s College Managing Director of User Services, Ray Pryor said, “We are excited about the addition of Esports at King’s College and the opportunities it presents for our students. ITsavvy played an integral role in making this vision a reality. This is one of the many reasons that we continue to value our long relationship with ITsavvy.”

