Help for Landlords and Tenants: Kansas Eviction Prevention Program

The economic impact of the pandemic has left many Kansans unemployed or underemployed, uncertain how they will pay rent. While moratoriums provide temporary protection from eviction, rent continues to accrue each month, leaving tenants unsure how they will pay arrears, and leaving landlords without monthly income to pay bills and manage maintenance and upkeep.

Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC) has worked closely with Governor Kelly's administration, the Office of Recovery, and the Department of Children and Families to create the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program (KEPP).

KEPP is designed to decrease evictions and increase housing stability by assisting landlords and tenants experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID pandemic.

Through the KEPP program, landlords and tenants apply for up to $5000 per household to pay delinquent rental payments dating as far back as April 1, 2020.

Payments will be made directly to the landlord, who must agree not to evict the household for nonpayment of rent or to charge late fees for the months KEPP assistance is received.

The KEPP program is funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act. Program funds are limited and only available for a short time, and applications will be processed in the order received. Submit your application as soon as possible to increase your likelihood of receiving assistance.

Visit the KHRC website to apply

Applications MUST be submitted online. The application for tenant and landlord are posted below. Applications will be accepted starting Oct. 22. Program runs until Dec 30 or the money has run out (if sooner).

KLS can help tenants if they need assistance in obtaining the required paperwork to be eligible for this program or can assist in working out landlord/tenant disputes or negotiations. Apply for assistance from KLS here.

Check out the frequently asked questions (attached below) about the KEPP.

Q. Who is eligible for the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program (KEPP)?

Tenants and landlords who meet all of the following criteria may qualify for this program:

• Tenant has missed at least one rental payment since April 1, 2020.

• Tenant and their household member(s), if applicable, are Kansas resident(s) legally authorized to be in the United States.

• Tenant is seeking rental assistance for their primary residence.

• Neither tenant nor landlord has received monthly rental assistance from other sources for the months for which they are requesting KEPP assistance.

• Tenant can demonstrate that the COVID pandemic has had an adverse impact on their employment or income beginning January 20, 2020 or later. Adverse effects may include layoff due to mandated shutdowns and/or business closure, job loss, reduction of hours, or inability to work due to COVID-related illness or lack of childcare. If tenant has qualified for unemployment since January 20, 2020, they automatically meet the program’s COVID hardship requirements.

• Tenant’s household income is at or below 85 percent of the state median income, or $63,920 for a household of four. If tenant qualifies for TANF, SNAP, or LIEAP assistance, they automatically meet the program’s income requirements.

*Please note: Tenants who receive rental assistance through a Section 8, USDA Rural Development, or public housing program are not eligible for KEPP assistance. Tenants living in LIHTC, HOME, or USDA properties without direct rental assistance are still eligible to apply.

Q. What supporting documentation will I need to provide when submitting my KEPP application?

Landlords will need to provide:

• KHRC Vendor Information Form • W-9 • Copy of voided check • Rent Roll showing tenant name, unit number, and outstanding rent amount • Lease, if requested • Certification/Agreement that tenant will provide KHRC any reasonably requested documents required to fulfill KHRC’s compliance responsibilities and reimburse KHRC for any ineligible payments paid with tenant’s knowledge • Completed Landlord/ Owner Certification

Tenants will need to provide:

• Documentation or self-certification of COVID-related financial hardship (unless tenant has received unemployment assistance since January 20, 2020) • Documentation of Federal Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) for calendar year 2019, for applicants who did not file a 2019 tax return. This documentation is not required for tenants who filed taxes in Kansas in 2019 OR who receive TANF, SNAP, or LIEAP assistance. • Authorization and release for each household member who reported income in 2019 • Certification that tenant will provide any reasonably requested documents required to fulfill KHRC’s compliance responsibilities and reimburse KHRC for any ineligible payments paid with tenant’s knowledge • Completed application

Q. What supporting documentation can be used to prove COVID-19 related financial hardship? Why is this needed?

This program is intended to assist Kansans who are unable to pay their rent because they are experiencing a COVID-related financial hardship.

This documentation is proof that the applicant is experiencing this hardship and is unable to fulfill their rental obligation as a result.

If tenant seeks multiple months of assistance, they may be asked to provide documentation to prove that the hardship is ongoing.