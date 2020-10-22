Guggenheim Securities Hires Joe Niemiec to Expand Middle Market Investment Banking Practice

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Joe Niemiec has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director to expand its middle market investment banking coverage and to focus on advising companies in the services and industrials sectors.



Mr. Niemiec joins Guggenheim after more than 15 years with William Blair, where he most recently served as Managing Director and Head of European Services & Industrials. Mr. Niemiec has extensive strategic advisory experience working on complex transactions, including cross-border situations and having completed transactions with companies headquartered in more than 15 countries. Mr. Niemiec worked for more than seven years in William Blair’s London office.

“We are excited to welcome Joe to our rapidly growing middle market investment banking team,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “Middle market advisory is a central component of our firm’s growth strategy. The addition of Joe to our team expands our depth and breadth of coverage in this important category. We look forward to Joe’s continued success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Niemiec earned his B.S. in Finance from University of Illinois and his M.B.A from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He will be based in Guggenheim’s Chicago office.

