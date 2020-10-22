Tennessee Education Lottery Approves BettingUSA.com and TNBetting.com for Sports Betting License
The Tennessee Education Lottery has approved and to provide marketing and lead generation services for licensed online sportsbooks in Tennessee.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tennessee, United States, October 20th, 2020
On October 16th, 2020, the Sports Wagering Committee of the Board of Directors for the Tennessee Education Lottery met to consider the Vendor license application for Murphy Marketing, the parent company of BettingUSA.com and TNBetting.com.
The Committee voted to approve the licensing request, enabling BettingUSA to engage in marketing activities on behalf of licensed sports betting operators in Tennessee.
"By gaining yet another vendor license, we are excited to work with regulated sportsbooks in TN and advance the acceptance of legal sports betting in conjunction with keen attention to responsible gambling practices" - said Mike Murphy, President of BettingUSA.com
“With the approval of the Tennessee Education Lottery in hand, BettingUSA.com and TNBetting.com are fully prepared to provide accurate and detailed information to readers,” said Wes Burns, Editor in Chief at BettingUSA.com. “We are also proud to support responsible gambling as founding members of the 1% Initiative in partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling.”
“With its mobile-only approach and mandatory hold requirements, the Tennessee sports betting market is quite nuanced,” said Steve Ruddock, Content Director at BettingUSA.com. “We look forward to providing prospective sports bettors with all the news and information they’ll need to make informed, responsible decisions.”
Tennessee legalized sports betting in May 2019 and is on pace to launch on November 1st, 2020. The Tennessee Education Lottery has awarded operating licenses to BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Tennessee Action 24/7 ahead of the planned November launch. Additional operators are expected to follow suit over the coming weeks and months.
BettingUSA.com and TNBetting.com will closely monitor the rollout of sports betting in Tennessee to provide readers with timely updates and must-know information.
BettingUSA.com launched in 2014 featuring the first 50-state guide dedicated exclusively to legal and regulated online betting in the USA. BettingUSA.com also provides daily sports betting news updates, interviews with industry insiders, and detailed sportsbook reviews.
TNBetting.com launched in mid-2020 to cover the developing Tennessee sports betting market in even greater detail.
The BettingUSA network holds sports betting marketing licenses in Colorado, Indiana, New Jersey, and Tennessee. Additional licenses are pending in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, and West Virginia as the BettingUSA network expands its reach in the quickly growing US sports betting market.
