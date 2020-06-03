Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission Approves BettingUSA.com and ColoradoBetting.com for Sports Betting License
BettingUSA.com and ColoradoBetting.com granted a sports betting vendor minor license to provide digital marketing services to legal Colorado sportsbooks.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BettingUSA.com and ColoradoBetting.com have received approval from the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission to provide marketing and lead generation services for online sportsbooks in Colorado via a sports betting vendor minor license procured by parent company MurphyMarketing.net. The license was voted for unanimous approval during the Commission Meeting held May 21st, 2020.
“The procurement of a Colorado license affirms BettingUSA’s commitment to regulated online gambling markets in the US,” said Mike Murphy, founder and CEO of BettingUSA.com. “With storied sports franchises and a passionate fanbase, Colorado is poised to be an excellent sports betting market.”
“We take pride in supplying US bettors with information and insight on the burgeoning legal US online gambling market,” said Steve Ruddock, content director of BettingUSA.com. “The content team at BettingUSA.com and ColoradoBetting.com is ready, willing, and able to supply Coloradans with a one-stop-shop for news and information on the legal sports betting options available in the state.”
“As a former Colorado resident, there is no doubt in my mind Colorado will be a wildly successful sports betting market,” said Wes Burns, Editor in Chief at BettingUSA.com. “Visiting teams know they’re always in for a fight when they come to Colorado thanks in no small part to the dedicated fanbase. This is an exciting time for Colorado, and I can’t wait to cover the industry as it develops.”
Home to numerous professional sports teams, 33 retail casinos and a population base of more than five million residents, legal sportsbooks in Colorado are poised to become a leader among regulated online sports betting markets.
Colorado’s sports-loving population combined with an industry-friendly regulatory framework makes it an attractive market for sports betting operators. Reasonable tax rates and licensing fees further put Colorado in position to make waves as the country’s next major online sports betting market.
BettingUSA.com launched in 2014 as the first comprehensive 50-state legal online betting guide. More recently, the BettingUSA team launched ColoradoBetting.com to focus exclusively on Colorado sports betting news, developments and information.
The BettingUSA network holds licenses in multiple US jurisdictions beyond Colorado, including New Jersey and Indiana. The company is also in the process of receiving similar approvals in Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Michigan.
Michael Murphy
MurphyMarketing.net
+1 608-345-1027
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn