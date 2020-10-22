Murray Condemns Carney’s Secrecy

Carney Stonewalls On FOIA Requests

SEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Republican gubernatorial nominee, Julianne Murray condemned John Carney’s handling of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. Murray had requested all correspondence including emails, letters, and electronic correspondence dealing with the shutdown of the Delaware economy under the State of Emergency, state sending COVID – 19 patients to nursing homes, and decisions regarding the closing and reopening of schools. Rather than receiving requested documents, Murray got a package including press clippings and media inquiries from the Governor’s office. This is just the latest example of Carney’s disregard for the public’s right to know and his continued abuse of power. Career politician, John Carney has sought to limit FOIA requests due to the State of Emergency. Under his original plan, FOIA requests would not be honored until 15 days after the State of Emergency was lifted. After public outcry, Carney changed his mind, but his actions are not matching his words once again. Delaware deserves a governor who will be transparent.

“Delawareans have a right to know how John Carney decided which businesses were essential and how COVID – 19 patients were sent to nursing homes,” said Julianne Murray. “Clearly, Carney is unwilling to provide any transparency. He’s running out the election clock to avoid being held accountable.”

Murray is asking Carney not to wait an additional 45 days to answer her FIOA request.

“For too long, Carney’s Delaware Way has been one of closed doors and secret deals,” continued Murray. “This is what happens when we have no balance in state government. Under a Murray Administration, there will be accountability and transparency to the people of Delaware.”

